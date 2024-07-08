Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Ex Paul Bernon’s Relationship With Aurora Culpo Before Split

Bethenny Frankel got candid about her thoughts on her ex-fiance Paul Bernon’s new relationship with Aurora Culpo on her podcast on Sunday, July 7. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, admitted to feeling “shocked” as she learned that her ex, 45, was seeing Aurora, 35, especially after Paul was reported to be attending some events for Aurora’s younger sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding to Christian McCaffrey in June.

Bethenny admitted to being surprised when her name started showing up in headlines surrounding her ex on her Just B podcast. “It regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under the radar person who had now gotten serious with someone, had a girlfriend, met her family, met her kids. She had met his kids. He was in a serious relationship. He had bought her presents, and they were a new unit,” she said, via Us Weekly.

Bethenny and Paul had begun dating back in 2018, and they got engaged in 2021. They never tied the knot, and they eventually split in May 2024.

After reports about Paul and Aurora’s relationship had broken, Bethenny admitted that learning the news was both “shocking” and “embarrassing” for her. “Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship, hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids, and the level of commitment was gutting,” she said.

Other than that, the reality star explained how hearing about an ex moving on after a breakup is always hard, and she said that seeing news reports about it just amplified the pain. She also shed some light into their split, explaining that the breakup was “mutual” for them. “It was rough because I had to experience the same breakup twice, but way worse the second time because I had to hear about all these details,” she said.

Despite her recent reaction, Paul and Aurora actually split up very shortly after getting together. A source close to the pair revealed that they broke up in a report from Page Six.