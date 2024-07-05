Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Pack On The PDA This Fourth Of July

Image Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend are quite smitten with each other.

On Thursday, the ‘Love You Like A Love Song’ singer shared a picture on her Instagram story as they hung out outdoors, showing her boyfriend Benny Blanco, 36, embracing her from behind while she touched him back.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco pic.twitter.com/dJdgTrFSZ0 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 5, 2024

The 31-year-old singer had some solo shots taken by the successful songwriter, record producer, and executive, which he then shared on his Instagram story.

Ever since the couple started dating, confirmed by Gomez in December 2023, they have frequently shared glimpses of their lives together with fans while often appearing together at various events. Together, they have attended art exhibits, hit Lakers games, enjoyed a date at the Golden Globes, went to a Knicks game and even celebrated the release of his new cookbook, Open Wide.

Their love extends offline, as well. Blanco, who has known Gomez for several years as a musical collaborator, previously revealed in a May Howard Stern Show appearance that he sees marriage in their future.

The 70-year-old radio host first complimented Blanco, saying, “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out of the park.” Then he added, “I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

Blanco confirmed, “You and me both.”

He continued, “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend — she truly is my best friend. We laugh all f—ing day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like, ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like sh– every day compared to hers,” Blanco later added, laughing.

Reciprocating the love, Gomez gushed over Blanco in a series of comments posted via Instagram at the time, calling him “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her. She also proclaimed that Blanco treated her “better than any human being on this planet.”