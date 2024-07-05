Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate 4th of July Together Amid Split Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for GQ

Fireworks were not the only sparks on 4th of July, despite confirming the end of their engagement in March “Twin Souls” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together again on the national Holiday.

The two attended Michael Rubin’s white party that took place at the Hamptons on July 4. In snaps seen in Daily Mail, the 38-year-old actress went for a white form-fitting short dress and topped off her look with a thick choker. Meanwhile the 34-year-old singer dressed in a white t-shirt, matching suspenders and pants, he finished his look with earrings and sunglasses.

The sighting comes shortly after the Jennifer’s Body actress shared on an episode of “Call Her Daddy” podcast that they had called off their engagement. Megan and MGK originally started dating back in 2020 after meeting on set for Midnight In The Switchgrass.

The duo had a very public relationship, Megan even starred in his music video “Bloody Valentine” which added to the fuel on relationship rumors.

During the episode released in March, she shared, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption, so I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on like the status of the relationship per say.”

“What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she continued.

Prior to their meeting, the Hollywood actress was in a relationship with Brian Austin Green. During their time together, the then-couple that split in 2021, welcomed sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Their relationship came to end once Megan realized she was able to find herself again. According to the 50-year-old actor who shared on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, “She[Megan] said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me’

Despite their split the two were able to go on with their lives and co-parent. On the other hand, Colson Barker – MGK’s birth name – had been in a relationship with Sommer Ray in which he was supposedly cheating on with Megan Fox.

In a podcast episode of BFFs, after being asked if the 27-year-old influencer hated the father-of-one for the infidelity, she responded, “No – they’re fine…they both apologized so it’s fine…we’re good.”