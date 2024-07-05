Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Unveils Title, Release Date, and Poster

Fans of F1 and Pitt might find the actor’s movie a bit difficult to find through a Google search.

Earlier today, Apple Studios announced that Brad Pitt‘s highly anticipated race car film will simply be called F1 and will hit theaters in the U.S. on June 27, 2025. They also released a teaser poster for the movie, which reunites Top Gun: Maverick‘s director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The news comes after the 60-year-old actor attended the British Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Thursday, taking in the races from the paddock at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. In addition, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, 39, is a co-producer of the project.

Pitt was previously spotted enjoying himself at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October 2022, where he chatted with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Formula One racing has captivated both fans of the sport and outside spectators alike, especially since Netflix first released Formula 1: Drive to Survive in March 2019. Since then, the sports documentary series has released a new season each year, with the latest season aired on February 23. Given how riveting the series and Formula One have been to viewers, some voiced their disappointment with the lack of creativity in the title’s release. One fan took to social media and commented, “Horrific title. Imagine a basketball movie just called ‘NBA💀.‘” Others were generally unbothered, expressing their excitement for the movie’s release. “Hand over the Oscar already!” one fan added. #F1Movie was #FilmedForIMAX. Experience the rush Summer 2025. #F1 pic.twitter.com/KAYr5Lnlae — IMAX (@IMAX) July 5, 2024

In F1, the Moneyball actor will play a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside his teammate played by Damson Idris, at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The movie is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. The cast includes Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, Oscar winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies, Emmy Award nominee Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.