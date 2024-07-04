Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuit Over Alleged Sex Trafficking

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another sex trafficking lawsuit. Three months after his two Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by law enforcement, the 54-year-old was hit with another lawsuit by a woman named Adria English.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, July 3, English accused Combs of asking her partner and another model at the time to perform oral sex on him in order to get a Sean John modeling gig. After the two allegedly refused to do so, English claimed that her partner was given another chance as long as she worked as a “go-go dancer” at Combs’ Hamptons party in 2004.

After that, English — who worked under her porn star name Omunique at the time — noted in the lawsuit that she worked for Diddy’s parties frequently. Eventually, however, she was allegedly expected to have sex with guests, inducing jeweler Jacob Arabov, per the lawsuit. English claimed she had “forced sexual intercourse” with Arabov, and Combs congratulated her afterward by paying her an additional $1,000.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, English claimed she was sexually assaulted by people whom she did not name and that she was expected to have sex with other party guests while working for Diddy for about five years.

In response to the latest lawsuit, Combs’ lawyer, Jonathan Davis, denied English’s claims in a statement obtained by TMZ.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” the statement read. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Diddy has had a controversial year. Toward the end of 2023, he was sued by his ex Cassie Ventura for sexual and physical abuse, but they quickly settled the lawsuit. By early 2024, similar accusations from other people surfaced against the Bad Boy Records founder. In May, surveillance footage from 2016 was released of Diddy beating and dragging Ventura. The record producer publicly apologized in an Instagram video.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.