Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans to Sell Feet Photos: ‘Just Dipping My Toes In’

Sure, we’ve all heard or perhaps made jokes about all the money that can be made by selling feet photos. Now, Lily Allen is getting in on the action. The singer, 39, joined the site OnlyFans in June to sell photos of her feet for $10 per month. Lily has been cheeky about the new endeavor, sneaking foot-related puns into her posts about joining the site.

Lily seemingly confirmed that the OnlyFans user @lilyallenftse500 is indeed her in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, July 3. She was quote-tweeting British music outlet NME‘s story about her joining the site. She joked that she “Soled Out, big time,” playing off the term “sold out” and the soles of her feet. “Here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies,” she wrote.

Soled Out, big time. here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies – https://t.co/SWKlT0Ayhs https://t.co/IojjE87lz1 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) July 3, 2024

The “Smile” popstar also responded to another fan, whose post has since been deleted. She was seemingly making a joke about the economic gains that her hooves would get her. “That’s not how capitoelism works,” she wrote.

Lily’s OnlyFans page currently has 7 posts, which cannot be viewed unless you pay for the $10 subscription. While the photos are not visible, fans can still read her captions, where she continued to pen more foot puns like “La Dolce Feeta” and “sole trader.” It appears that her earliest post on the site was on June 25.

While the venture into OnlyFans appears to be relatively new, Lily did float idea in an interview with BBC Sounds in mid-June. She said that her nail tech had told her that the foot fetish community was a fan of hers. “I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” she said. “My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Lily explained that her nail tech had told her that there was cash to be made by joining OnlyFans, and she expressed her openness to the idea. “She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans, and I’m like, ‘Not, no.'”

The new development comes shortly after Lily revealed that she worries if she’s ever “kink-shamed” her husband David Harbour on her podcast. “I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I’m like: ‘No, babe, it’s not happening,'” she said, before noting that she wasn’t cruel when she turns him down. If his kinks involve feet though, it seems like he may be in luck!