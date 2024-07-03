Lana Del Rey Gets Flirty With Quavo in New ‘Tough’ Music Video: Watch

View gallery

Lana Del Rey and Quavo have teamed up for their new single “Tough,” which was released on Wednesday, July 3. The new music video features the rapper, 33, and singer, 39, both engaging in PDA with one another. The video also comes about two months after romance rumors about the pair began to circulate after they were spotted out together in May.

The video features much pastoral and country-inspired imagery, with the two of them sitting in fields, alongside country roads. There are also a few cabins with the two of them sitting on front porches and rocking chairs. At the start of the video, they’re both embracing in a close hug, and another clip shows them walking away with Quavo putting his arm around Lana. At other points in the video, Lana makes a few suggestive motions towards the rapper, and at another point, she’s seen sitting on his lap on the rocking chair, as she strums a guitar. Towards the end of the video, Lana is gazing at the rapper from the passenger seat of his truck.

The track incorporates indie pop sounds similar to what Lana’s fans would be accustomed to, as well as flourishes of country, plus a taste of Quavo’s southern rap. “Tough” is also a little bit of a love song, with the rapper singing, “Crawlin’ through the mud, I couldn’t find love, then we came up/Look at what we are baby” in the chorus. Although it does incorporate plenty of Americana imagery. It’s not clear if the song will be featured on Lana’s upcoming country album Lasso.

The track arrives nearly two months after romance rumors about the Chemtrails Over the Country Club singer and Migos rapper. Lana and Quavo appeared together in a video on social media, where they were seen walking very close together in New York City, according to The U.S. Sun. Despite speculation, neither has revealed if they’re dating. Even though they get very close throughout the video, it’s still not clear if they are indeed an item.