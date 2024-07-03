Katie Maloney Reveals Where She Stands With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast After Dramatic Reunion

The cameras may be down, but the drama surrounding the Vanderpump Rules cast remains high. Less than two months after the season 11 reunion episodes aired, Katie Maloney revealed she still doesn’t see Tom Sandoval and other costars.

“I don’t see him. I don’t see anybody,” Katie, 37, shared on the Tuesday, July 2, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I would see Ariana [Madix], but she’s in freaking Fiji.”

Despite having a full schedule filming Love Island USA, Ariana, 39, is still checking in with her close friend as they celebrate the opening of their West Hollywood sandwich shop called Something About Her.

“I talk to Ariana all the time,” Katie explained. “I talked to her last night for a long time, just to update her on everything that’s going on. But there’s a massive time difference that’s happening. I just try to keep her in the loop of everything that’s going on. But it’s hard sometimes because I want her to be around and experience everything.”

One Bravo star Katie is struggling to reconnect with is Lala Kent. During the reunion shows, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host surprised Katie with her feelings about the season. Their discussion appears to have resulted in a true falling out.

“To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake, but meanwhile, I’m sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time. That was shocking,” Katie said. “Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from. Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things, those weren’t the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera.”

As Bravo presses pause on Vanderpump Rules and holds off on filming a new season during the summer, Katie isn’t stressed about the show’s future. Just like viewers, she’s waiting to watch what happens next.

“I’m not going to be concerned until it’s time to be concerned,” she said. “And it doesn’t feel like it’s time to be concerned.”

Old episodes of Vanderpump Rules are streaming now on Peacock.