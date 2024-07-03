Jenna Bush Hager Admits That Her Youngest Son, 4, Makes Fun of Her ‘Big’ Nipples

 Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Son Makes Fun of Her Nipples – Hollywood Life

The 'Today' co-host shared a hilarious story about her youngest child 'shaming' her while she's trying to get ready during a chat with Hoda Kotb.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 3, 2024 12:48PM EDT
Image Credit: Getty Images for Project Lyme

Kids really do say the wildest things. Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her four-year-old son Hal “shaming” her while she’s trying to get ready during a recent episode of Today. The talk show host, 42, revealed that the youngest of her three kids sometimes runs in on her as she’s getting ready in the bathroom, and she admitted that sometimes he makes fun of her nipples, per E! News

Jenna revealed that her son sometimes barges in on her getting ready, and he speaks about her “nickels,” which she explained is what he calls her nipples. “While I’m getting dressed—if I do makeup, hair, outfit—which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, ‘Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'” she told Hoda Kotb on Monday, July 1. “He said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at The Empire State Building on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Jenna revealed that after the fact, she tends to feel the need to cover up. “He walks in and he makes fun of my ‘nickels,’ pointing and laughing in such and talking about their size—and then I have to get on a robe,” she said, revealing that she tried to not let feeling a little “humiliated” get in the way of her feeling comfortable in the privacy of her own bathroom.

As mentioned above, Jenna is a mom to three kids, whom she shares with her husband Henry Hager. Besides Hal, they also have daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8. Jenna and Henry have been married since 2008.

While she admitted that her son’s comments made her a little uncomfortable, Jenna has shown that she’s pretty comfortable with nudity during past discussions on Today. Back in July 2023, the talk show host admitted to having been to nude beaches in Europe during a discussion with Hoda. She also offered some sound advice to anyone thinking of checking one out on their own. “At the time, it feels fun and free. But wear extra protection. Sunscreen, that is — because the sun hits in parts you’ll never see,” she said.

