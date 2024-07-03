GloRilla Shares DM From Rihanna Asking ‘Hypocritical’ Question About Her Album Release

Image Credit: Getty Images

‘Yeah Glo!’ rapper has been getting some praise from the Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old GloRilla posted a collection of photos onto her Instagram which ended with a screenshot of an old DM from Rihanna, 36, reading “You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop? 🥴🤷🏿‍♀️❤️”

She captioned the post with: “Ayyeeeee.”

Fans immediately agreed with Rihanna’s “hypocritical” comment, especially since Miss ‘Work”s last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Nonetheless, fans are always quelled by the general antics of the ‘Love the Way You Lie’ singer. On June 28, Rihanna shared a now-viral video of herself dancing and rapping to GloRilla’s latest single, ‘TGIF,’ as A$AP Rocky, her partner and father of her two children, stood by watching.

The Memphis rapper has yet to release her debut album, but Glo released her mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang in April, which reached No. 4 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 18 on the Billboard 200. She performed ‘TGIF’ as well as ‘Yeah Glo!’ and ‘Wannabe’ with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, where she was nominated for best female hip-hop artist and BET Her for ‘Yeah Glo!’

In a cover story with Vibe on Monday, she revealed that she was in the studio working on her debut album, which is expected later this year.

“[Yo] Gotti told me don’t get comfortable. Keep your foot on the gas. The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill…it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, in June, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “starting over” with R9.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery….I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

“It’s gonna be amazing,” she told the publication. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?”