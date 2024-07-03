Paul Mescal & Daisy Edgar-Jones Have a ‘Normal People’ Reunion at Glastonbury: See Photo

Daisy Edgar-Jones and her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal had a sweet moment at the Glastonbury Music Festival over the weekend. Daisy, 26, included a photo of herself and Paul, 28, in a collection of shots from the fest on Monday, July 1. The Normal People reunion was the eighth pic in the photoset, which shared tons of glimpses into Daisy’s festival weekend.

In the photo, Paul put his arm around Daisy as they enjoyed a set at night. He rocked a dark shirt, and he was wearing some sunglasses (even though it still looked dark in the photo). He also appeared to have a sweater (or maybe a bag) tied around his shoulder. Daisy sported a white sweater with a stripe in it, and she held her drink as she leaned into her former co-star. They looked like they were having a ton of fun.

Some of the other looks that Daisy included in the set were her sipping a drink seemingly on the way to the festival (in some necessary Hunter rain boots), herself with a stack of White Claw cans, a few other photos with her friends and shots of various sets they caught over the weekend. “Glasto, you’ve been good to me,” she wrote in the caption.

On Normal People, Daisy and Paul played a couple who are working on figuring out the transition from being teens to young adults. The series, which is based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel, aired in 2020. It was nominated for four Emmys, including an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Paul.

While it’s been four years since the Hulu series came out, both actors have kept very busy. Paul starred in the critically-acclaimed film All of Us Strangers last year, and he is set to star in the long-awaited sequel Gladiator II, which is set to hit theaters in November. Daisy starred in the adaptation of another popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing in 2022, and she’s going to be appearing in the reboot of Twisters, which will premiere on July 19.