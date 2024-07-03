‘And Just Like That’ Recruits New Guest Stars as Filming for Season 3 Continues

Season 3 of And Just Like That just became even more star-studded. On June 27, Max announced that Law & Order: SVU’s Mehcad Brooks, Desperate Housewives’ Jonathan Cake and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Logan Marshall-Green have been cast as recurring guest stars.

“And Just Like That… ticking off all my childhood memories 📈,” Mehcad, 43, wrote via Instagram after the news broke. “So grateful that I get to save NYC on @nbclawandorder and warm hearts on @justlikethatma. Can’t wait to make y’all laugh again. Thanks for the love @streamonmax and thank you to @nbc @universaltv and @wolfentertainment for making this work.”

Jonathan, 56, also confirmed the news on social media and expressed how excited he was to be part of the Sex and the City revival series.

“Oright, this is very exciting for me. @justlikethatmax and I are going to go on a little New York tango,” he wrote via Instagram. “I get to work with one of my favorite actresses on the PLANET and join the gilded history of this extraordinary 20 year tv adventure. I’m insanely grateful to have the chance to play.”

Max also confirmed Sebastiano Pigazzi — who plays Anthony’s (Mario Cantone) boyfriend Giuseppe — and Dolly Wells — who takes on the role of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)’s colleague, Joy — will appear in the highly-anticipated season as series regulars.

Season 3 of And Just Like That will continue to follow the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate love, loss, friendship and family in New York City as women in their 50s.

While storylines are being kept top-secret, Sarah, 59, was spotted filming scenes with Logan, 47, on Tuesday, July 2, in New York City. In a photo obtained by Hollywood Life, the pair were photographed outside an apartment building as cameras rolled.

While fans will have to watch the show to see the dynamic between the pair, fellow cast member Nicole Ari Parker previously dropped a tease of what viewers can expect in the months to come.

“We just had our first read-through yesterday. There’s lots of exciting stuff,” she told Us Weekly on May 2 before sharing her favorite memories playing Lisa Todd Wexley. “I love it when we’re all doing the classic dinner scenes with the original cast for me, but also sharing the screen with [my on-screen husband] Christopher Jackson.”

Max has yet to announce a premiere date for season 3 of And Just Like That.