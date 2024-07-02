Suki Waterhouse Cradles Newborn Baby Girl on Cover of British Vogue

Image Credit: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse‘s baby girl has made her first cover debut!

For beloved British cool girl #SukiWaterhouse, the journey to music, motherhood and her man, #RobertPattinson, wasn’t always smooth. In the August 2024 issue of #BritishVogue, she tells Olivia Marks about the hits, the heartbreaks and how she learnt to go her own way. "I wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/1Rn63Jjy2P — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 2, 2024

In the cover photo published earlier today, Waterhouse stands in a green garden, wearing a long, light brown leather coat adorned entirely with fringe. She cradles her 3-month-old daughter against her chest, revealing only the back of the little girl’s golden-haired head.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress welcomed her daughter with Robert Pattinson, 38, earlier this year, and only announced the birth in an Instagram post in April with the caption, “welcome to the world angel ❤️.”

Over the past six years, the couple has been relatively private about sharing and discussing their life together as a pair, now expanded to a trio. However, with the British Vogue cover, Waterhouse has warmly opened up about her growing family.

When asked if the pregnancy surprised her and Pattinson, Waterhouse admitted that she and her fiancé knew they were ready to be parents when she got pregnant.

“No, we really planned it,” she answered. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be’… I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

Despite the unavoidable chaos, Suki recalled her relaxed approach to pregnancy, stating, “I really had no concept that there was a baby inside me.” She did, however, choose to find out the baby’s gender before its arrival to “prepare [herself] mentally.”

In April, after giving birth, Waterhouse shared a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram — posts that have since been deleted — wearing an open cardigan and baring her belly in a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear and a bralette. She wanted to honor her postpartum experience, noting in her post how she is adjusting to being a new mom and acknowledging that it has not been without its challenges.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!” Waterhouse wrote.

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕.”

In her interview, Waterhouse shared where she stands now, describing new motherhood as “shocking in every way.” As a new parent, and especially as a new mother, she is discovering the demanding aspects of nurturing another human being, such as the need to breastfeed her newborn “every two hours.”

“I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, ‘Excuse me? Is this what this entails?’”

In the end, she gushes about her partner in Robert Pattinson. “He was there with me, and like all dads, he was really nervous. But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she said. “[He’s] the dad I could have hoped for. I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”