Nicole Richie & Hilary Duff Have a Fun Girl’s Night Out Together: Photos

It was girls’ night at the Troubadour! Nicole Richie and Hilary Duff had a fab night out on the town in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 29. The pair were spotted holding hands for a sweet photo together, which you can see here, via Harper’s Bazaar. The two ladies were seen holding hands outside of the famed Los Angeles venue while they stepped out from the show.

The Simple Life alum, 42, and How I Met Your Father star, 36, were at the Troubadour to support Hilary’s husband Matthew Koma, who was performing with his band Winnetka Bowling League. Both ladies brought a sense of Y2k chic to their style for the evening! Nicole sported a black corset top with a pair of jeans with black boots. Hilary rocked a sheer blue shirt over a black outfit, with loose pants.

While they were there to see Matthew’s band, Nicole is also married to a man in a band. Her husband Joel Madden is a pop-punk icon, known for his group Good Charlotte. Hilary actually briefly dated Joel, and Matthew has played with Good Charlotte at the Las Vegas When We Were Young fest, as he revealed in a 2023 Instagram post. He and Nicole have been married since 2010, and they have a teen son and daughter. Their kids Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, made their red carpet debut with the couple back in April.

The night out also came about two months after Hilary and Matthew welcomed their newborn daughter Townes at the beginning of May. The Lizzie McGuire actress revealed that she’d given birth to her fourth baby in an Instagram post. “Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those cheeks!” she wrote. “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24 [sic].”