Mother Of Pat Tillman Upset Over ESPYs Awarding ‘Divisive’ Prince Harry

Image Credit: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

Over the weekend, Mary Tillman, the mother of the late NFL player turned Army veteran Pat Tillman, expressed clear disapproval over the recipient of the 2024 Pat Tillman Award for Service.

On June 27, ESPN shared some honorees ahead of the ESPYs, which will air in July 11, including Prince Harry.

Former NFL safety Steve Gleason, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be honored during the @ESPYS for their courage, perseverance and service with three special accolades 🏆 More on their awards: https://t.co/b5mCyS5BZ6 pic.twitter.com/aXiPA1li7e — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2024

In response, Tillman voiced to The Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

The U.S. war hero left the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. He was killed by friendly fire during a roadside ambush in Afghanistan at the age of 27.

Mary Tillman could not seem to understand the decision to award the 39-year-old ex-royal, noting that he has already received plenty of awards in his life, and ultimately the award should be given to people who do not have the fame and resources that the Duke of Sussex has.

“There are recipients that are far more fitting,” she said. “There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

She also voiced that she was not informed about the decision ahead of the announcement; she is, however, not involved in the decision-making process, as the Pat Tillman Foundation is run by Pat’s widow Marie.

But ESPN remained firm and, in a statement, they pointed out more specifics as to why the decision was made while acknowledging the disagreements.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Despite the controversy, Harry, who served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, has been commended for his role in launching the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, created in 2014, serve as a multi-sport, Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

“This one is for our entire service community,” Harry said after learning that he will receive the Pat Tillman Award.