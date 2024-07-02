Kevin Jonas Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Vacation in Bahamas With Wife Danielle & Daughters: Photos

Kevin Jonas had some beautiful family time with his wife Danielle and daughters in a new photo shared on Monday, July 1. The Happiness Begins singer, 36, and his wife, 37, were all smiles as they posed with their girls Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas. Kevin also shared a few more glimpses from the family’s trip, including a cute videos of his daughters in a joint post with Danielle.

In the first photo, they sat out on the water for a cute family shot. Kevin rocked a white button-down shirt with a matching backward hat. He completed the look with a set of aviator sunglasses. Danielle similarly wore a white button-down over a bathing suit and her own pair of shades. Both daughters also wore white outfits for the day out. Kevin shared another photo of both girls posing on the beach in white dresses, plus a video of them walking along a path with Alena putting her arm around her sister. At the end, Kevin shared a cute TikTok video where he was sitting on the beach and his daughter ran up and kissed him.

In the caption, Kevin opened up about how it was a fantastic time. “A much needed family vacation,” he wrote, while tagging the resort and including sunglasses, sun, and a beachy emoji. Kevin had previously shared the cute video of him kissing his daughter, captioning the clip “Core memories unlocked thanks.”

As Kevin said, the vacation was certainly well-deserved. The vacation came just weeks after the popstar underwent surgery to have skin cancer removed earlier in June. “So today I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head. Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow. And now I have to get surgery to remove it, so here we go,” the Jonas Brother said in a clip, before offering some sound advice for fans. “Make sure to get those moles checked people,” he wrote.