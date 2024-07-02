 James Dornan Reveals He’s Still in Touch With Dakota Johnson – Hollywood Life

James Dornan Reveals He’s Still in Touch With ’50 Shades’ Co-Star Dakota Johnson

James Dornan and Dakota Johnson remain in touch years after the release of '50 Shades of Grey.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 2, 2024 2:54PM EDT
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 06: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson attend "Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires" Premiere at Salle Pleyel on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

With it being almost a decade since the release of the franchise film 50 Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson still remain in touch.

The first film that released in 2015 hit theatres and gained attention and popularity as it told the story of  college student Anastasia Steele who began to have a sexual relationship with businessman Christian Grey but their relationship intensified. 

During an interview at the Into Film Awards, the 42-year-old actor revealed to Metro, “I was just texting with her a couple days ago…I think she’s London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks, so [I’m] trying to see her and Chris [Martin] for dinner.”

This comment comes shortly after the 34-year-old actress was recently spotted supporting her fiancé Chris Martin during his performance at Glastonbury Festival.

“I love watching him…I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing,” she shared white speaking to Bustle in March.

Per People, Dakota has been engaged to the Coldplay lead member for a while now. Since their romance began, she has played the role of a stepmother to his two kids Apple and Moses Martin — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

She added to the outlet, “I love those kids like my life depends on it…With all my heart.”

Despite her being in a lover era, Dakota has referred to Jamie as her “brother” making the good bong between them two a mutual feeling.

“I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me, I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” she admitted to Vanity Fair in 2022.

ad