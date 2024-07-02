Exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Will Both Return For Summer House Season 9

Image Credit: getty images

The Summer House will heat up once again as former flames will be rejoining after their failed engagement.

In fact, all Season 8 cast members except Danielle Olivera are set to return for Season 9, which begins filming on July 5, as confirmed by sources close to the production. This means Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson will join the former fiancés Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke in the Hamptons.

The source, who spoke to PEOPLE, confirms new cast members will be added for season 9, as well.

The reality TV stars got engaged in August 2022 and were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023. News of the couple’s split broke on August 31, just two weeks after Lindsay celebrated her bridal shower in NYC.

The filmed breakup took place after production had seemingly officially ended on Season 8, at Hubbard and Radke’s shared Manhattan apartment. Hubbard, 37, has accused Radke, 39, of calling producers to set her up and humiliate her in front of the audience, but Radke has denied it, stating that he entered the conversation intending to work out their issues.

“It was absolutely humiliating,” she said. “It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

But ahead of the new season, Hubbard has told Glamour that she didn’t feel nervous about filming with Radke again this summer.

“It’s almost a year ago that we broke up, and I did a lot of healing,” she said. “I’m still healing in different ways, of course, but I’m just so happy to not be in that.”

“I really truly feel thankful that the universe, or God, or whatever higher being you believe in, stepped in and saved me from a really long, hard, rough life ahead. And because of that, I learned a lot from a very traumatic experience, and I feel like I learned a lot about what I’m not going to do in my future, especially in my romantic life,” she added.

Hubbard and Radke have been cast members of the show since its first season in 2016.