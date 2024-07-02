Danielle Olivera Leaving ‘Summer House’ Before Season 9: ‘I Need to Trust My Gut’

Danielle Olivera will not appear in the next season of Summer House. The reality star, 35, announced that she was taking a step back for the upcoming season in a post on Instagram at the end of June. While she didn’t get into details about why she was leaving, she said she wanted to prioritize other things. “Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” she began her message.

Danielle continued and explained that she doesn’t have the bandwidth to be a full-time castmember in season nine, and she has other things that need to come first. “Obviously this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought. Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut. If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that,” she wrote. “Right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me – my company, my people, and of course myself.”

The reality star thanked the network and production company for being so understanding with her, and she noted that this isn’t the first time she’s gone through a decision like this. “I’m so grateful that my NBCU/Bravo and Truly Original family understand this and have supported whatever decision I chose to reach,” she said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back season 4 as well, and it ended up working out better than i imagined.”

Danielle ended her message by saying that she was hoping that her fellow castmates would have an amazing season. “However I’m involved this summer, you can bet I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam. My goodness, season 9 you guys!” she said. “Best of luck and sending so much love.”