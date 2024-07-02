Chet Hanks Recalls Doing So Much Cocaine That ‘Cokeheads’ Told Him to ‘Chill’

Chet Hanks looked back on his past cocaine usage during an appearance on the Raw Talk podcast earlier in June. The “White Boy Summer” rapper, whose dad is Tom Hanks, opened up about his past using the drug, and he explained why he’s gotten clean. While he said that he’s stopped doing coke, Chet, 33, explained that when he was doing it, others were advising him to cool down a bit.

Chet explained that even though he doesn’t do cocaine “anymore,” there was a time when he was doing enough to compare himself to Scarface’s Tony Montana. “I’m a f**king cokehead, straight-up,” he said, referring to it as his “drug of choice,” via Page Six.

The Big actor’s son admitted that he would frequently run into others who were known to partake in the drug’s usage. “You’re like, ‘I know this dude’s a f**king cokehead, but I want a little bump.’ Like, ‘OK, fine,'” he said. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.'”

Now, Chet has stopped using the drug, and he explained how he came to see that it was harmful and unhealthy, especially on the heart. “It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep,” he explained on the podcast.

In the past, Chet has been very open about his drug use and past struggles with addiction. In 2015, he admitted to selling cocaine and using it frequently in an Instagram video, per Us Weekly. He also revealed that the birth of his daughter Michaiah helped inspire him to get sober in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s a part of you that knows that you need to make a change but you can’t really shut that door on your life and just move on to a new chapter,” he said at the time. “For me, it took something drastic happening, like becoming a father, for me to make the change.”