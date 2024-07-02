Cardi B and More Stars Dressed to Impress at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2024 Runway Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

Last night, stars adorned themselves with an array of looks for Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter ready-to-wear Runway Show at the New York Public Library. At the show Marc shared with Vogue, “I believe in living with authenticity—free from validation and permission of absurd conservatism and societal norms.” As for what vibe the designer was going for? “joy, period.” The show lasted a short total of six minutes, but left a large impression from attendees.

The designer’s presented pieces which “looked like a sequel to his spring 2024 blockbuster, only here the doll clothes motif had a Hollywood gloss: Marilyn and Minnie and all the rest” Nicole Phelps reports.

Some of the notable guests that attended included Cardi B, Lourdes Leon, Nicky Hilton, Rowan Blanchard, and Nastasha Bedingfield.

Most of the guests donned outfits of black and/or white.

Turning heads– Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, wore a cutout black minidress with some netting details. The 27-year-old model and singer accessorized with large hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a tank watch and completed her look with crystallized open-toe heels and a top-handle purse.

Another knock-out in a black dress was 22-year-old Girl Meets World alum Rowan Blanchard.

Nicky Hilton, 40, kept things ultra simple yet elegant in a white mini dress and black sheer stockings.

British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield looked lively in a long polka-dot dress paired with clunky black heels making for a very chic ’50s look.

The Unwritten hitmaker, 42, took some shots alongside “Bartier Cardi” who did not shy away from colors and ruffles.

31-year-old rapper Cardi B wore a Marc Jacobs sheer ruffled outfit, yellow leggings, and white Marc Jacobs shoes. She was a beautiful, floral sight to many in the voluminous dress covered in whispy, oversized pansies in pale yellow, ochre, and all shades of purple.