Tom Cruise Lands in London With Son Connor Cruise in Helicopter

Image Credit: Noel Vasquez/ Getty Images

Tom Cruise was spotted in a helicopter with son Connor Cruise – his adopted son, whom he shares with Nicole Kidman as well as daughter Isabella Cruise – landing in a helicopter in London on Friday, June 28.

The 61-year-old actor was seen in pictures via E News dressed in a gray top, blue jeans and topping off his look channeling his inner Maverick with aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile his 29-year-old son wore a black hoodie, blue-gray pants and sneakers, finishing his look with a hat labeled “Pelican Golf Club.”

This father-son outing comes shortly after the Top Gun actor didn’t attend his daughter Suri’s – whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes – graduation. A source told Page Six back in March 2023 Tom has “no part” in Suri’s life.

Aside from family, Tom has always been very career driven. The Hollywood star has been recognized for taking part in movies such as Mission Impossible, Top Gun, The Outsiders, and more.

In a statement released by Warner Bros in January, they revealed that Tom is in the works of a partnership with the company. “Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy and Tom Cruise today announced they will jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films starring Cruise in 2024 under a new strategic partnership between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery. Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros. Discovery lot in Burbank,” the statement read.

Michael and Pam expressed in the statement, “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry. Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’ Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”

The Mission Impossible actor added, “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together!”