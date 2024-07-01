Tate McRae Kisses The Kid LAROI on 21st Birthday & Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Happy birthday Tate McRae! As the “greedy” singer celebrated her 21st birthday, her boyfriend The Kid LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, posted a cute photo of them kissing on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 1. LAROI, 20, had a sweet message for his girlfriend on her special day as he shared the PDA photo.

The photo featured LAROI and Kate smooching in a dark room. The “Nights Like This” singer was wearing a white button-down shirt and a green bandana with a simple design. Tate was sporting a blue, long-sleeve striped shirt. “happy 21st birthday,” LAROI wrote with a crying and heart emoji. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.” Tate also reposted the photo on her own Story, along with birthday wishes from her other friends.

Laroi wishing Tate McRae a happy 21st birthday

Rumors surrounding the young musicians began to circulate early in 2024, and LAROI confirmed their romance during a concert in Ireland in April. “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can, because my girlfriend’s here tonight,” he said in a fan-captured video. “If you guys don’t sing this as loud as you can, then I will look really lame, and it’s going to embarrass me.”

While the pair are just now going Inst Official, they’ve been spotted out and about, and Tate gushed about her beau in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. She raved about his love of music, and she complimented his artistry. “His taste is so good. He goes in the studio, and itis just all for the music. I think that’s the coolest thing,” she said, via People. “Even talking to him, I really admire him. I think he’s just such an unreal artist.”

Both artists are currently in the midst of tours behind albums that they dropped in 2023. Tate is on the Think Later tour, while LAROI is on The First Time tour. Each tour is named for their respective albums. Both tours continue through the summer.