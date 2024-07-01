Millie Bobby Brown Spotted On Italian Getaway With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/ Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown was spotted on her honeymoon with her husband Jake Bongiovi in Porto Cervo, Sardinia on Saturday, June 29.

The pair was snapped walking hand-in-hand in their coastal-look outfits, via Page Six. The 20-year-old actress wore a white dress that had blue designs on it with white sandals and topped off her look with sunglasses and jewlery. The model went for a neutral toned outfit – an off-white striped button down with matching dress pants and sneakers.

The newlyweds were seen accompanied by the 22-year-old’s parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

This sighting comes shortly after Millie and Jake tied the knot on May 24, in an intimate wedding of just family and friends where her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine officiated the wedding, The Sun reported. “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” he said to Access Online in March.

The 62-year-old rockstar Jon even expressed his thoughts on his son’s relationship during an interview on BBC’s “The One Show”, “They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic… it was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

Jon shared on Radio Andy, “I don’t know if age matters…If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.” He added, “Millie is wonderful.”

Ever since her big day it appears that she has been enjoying her “Wifey” era. Just a couple of days after their wedding, Millie shared an Instagram carousel of the two at Orlando’s Universal Studios where she rocked these pairs of shorts that were labeled “Wifey” in big letters on the back and a hat that stated “Wife of the Party.”

“Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? Ussssssssss,” the Stranger Things actress captioned the post.