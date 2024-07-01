Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Spotted Together for the First Time in Months: Report

View gallery Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are seemingly still going strong! The A-list couple were spotted going to a movie date together in new photos, which you can see here, shared by gossip social media account Deuxmoi on Saturday, June 29. The pair were spotted in lowkey outfits as they made their way through the theater to catch a movie.

Details about the pair’s date are still under wraps, the social media account simply noted that the two of them “headed to the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre to catch a movie in Los Angeles.” Timothee, 28, went for an all-black outfit, with comfy looking shorts, a long-sleeve black t-shirt, and Nike sneakers. Kylie, 26, wore a white, strapless tube top, black pants, and a camo baseball cap. She also had a large black bag on her arm and appeared to be carrying a sweater.

The new photos surfaced after it’s been months since the two were spotted together in public. The two of them have kept their romance pretty low-key after going public when they were spotted smooching at Beyonce concert in 2023. Despite a lack of public outings, different reports and rumors about the Dune actor and cosmetics mogul’s relationship status have surfaced, including one claim that Kylie was pregnant with Timothee’s child, but that was disproved.

The latest sighting comes about a month after it was reported that the two of them had a date night in New York City at the end of May, per People. At the time, a source close to them told the outlet that they “are very low-key when it comes to their relationship and like to keep it that way.” Back in April, it was reported that the couple were still together. They were figuring out the ins-and-outs of being in a long-distance relationship, with the reality star living in Los Angeles. Timothee was staying in New York and New Jersey as he worked on the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.