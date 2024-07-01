Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 40th Birthday With Dolly Parton-Inspired Party: Photos

Khloé Kardashian rang in her 40th birthday in major Dolly Parton style! The Good American founder shared a video to her Instagram on Sunday, June 30, of herself getting glammed up for the occasion. The clip was synced to old audio of the “Jolene” hitmaker, 78, discussing a hectic television show schedule. As Khloé’s makeup team finished the job, the video cut to show her wearing an all-denim outfit: a tube top, high-waisted shorts and a matching cowgirl hat.

“Oh My Dolly it’s time to party!” she captioned her post.

Although her birthday actually fell on June 27, Khloé decided to throw the event over the weekend, inviting family and friends to enjoy her Dollywood-themed celebration.

Khloé also shared snaps and videos from the soiree, which even had a stage for performers to join the party. According to a reshare of one of her Instagram Stories, Snoop Dogg showed up to surprise the birthday girl. At one point during the event, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were seen dancing under raining money that Snoop threw into the crowd.

Three days prior, the reality TV personality shared her favorite throwback photos of herself on her birthday. In the Instagram carousel post, Khloé included photos with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and even a rare video of her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment,” she captioned the video montage. “I love you! I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

While fans expected the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to wish Khloé a “Happy Birthday,” some were surprised by her ex Tristan Thompson‘s birthday tribute, in which he called the Hulu star his “best friend.”

Khloé and Tristan — who share daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson together — famously dated on and off from 2016 through the end of 2021 when the 33-year-old basketball player’s paternity scandal surfaced. Although he publicly apologized for his infidelity, the damage was done, and Khloé tearfully opened up about the ordeal during season 2 of The Kardashians. Throughout the season, she and her family kept their distance from Tristan, but they eventually formed a healthier co-parenting relationship over time. In fact, he has appeared in the most recent seasons of the reality TV series.