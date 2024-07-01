Joseph Quinn Reveals Embarassing Interaction With Taylor Swift: ‘She Was Very Good-Humored’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joseph Quinn revealed he was starstruck when meeting Taylor Swift during an interview on “Happy Sad Confused” podcast released on Monday, July 1.

“I met Taylor Swift once and I said, ‘You’re Taylor Swift,’…And she was very funny and said something nice about the show and I said, ‘Oh, thanks! You are Taylor Swift’,” the 30-year-old actor recalled when asked about embarrassing moments he has come across after starring in Stranger Things season four as Eddie Munson.

In the moment he felt self-concious about his reaction and expressed, “I meant it as a compliment and it is definitely a compliment. But I remember thinking at the time, ‘That was f–king stupid.’ But she was very good-humored about it.”

The Stanger Things actor rose to fame as he played the leader of the ‘Hellfire Club’ which was killed off towards the end of seaon four. Despite the finale outcome, many fans speculate he will reprise his role in season five.

“I might have that feeling too…or maybe I don’t. Who knows? Maybe I do,” he hinted during an interview with Rachel Smith for Entertainment Tonight.

Aside from the sci-fi world, the Eddie Munson actor recently starred in A Quiet Place Day One which released in theatres on Friday, June 28. His co-star in this film Lupita Nyong’o also has been speaking about the Eras headliner.

During an episode of “Hot Ones” she mentioned how she asked Taylor for permission to play “Shake It Off” in Little Monsters.

“When I read the script for Little Monsters [and saw] that song and what it meant to Miss Caroline and to the kindergartners, [it] meant a lot to me that I was going to get to play it on the ukulele and everything,” 41-year-old actress mentioned during an episode of “Hot Ones.”

“When they told me, ‘No, we can’t get the rights,’ I decided, ‘OK. I’m going to go, I’m going to make a pitch,’…I’m going to let Taylor know what this song means to me, and I told her that story about how it lifted me from an almost-depression, and the next thing I knew, it was cleared. I haven’t actually seen her since to thank her for it,” she added.