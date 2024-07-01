Jojo Siwa Calls Out Audience Member for Booing at NYC Pride Event: Watch

Jojo Siwa lashed out at an audience member during her performance at the “Solid Pink Disco Pride” tour’s stop in New York City on Saturday, June 29. During her set opening up for Trixie Mattel, Jojo, 21, heard someone in the crowd boo-ing at her, and she took time out of her set to chastise them. While the boo couldn’t be heard in the clip on social media, some concertgoers did manage to film her reaction.

Seemingly after hearing the audience member’s disapproval of her performance, the Dance Moms alum began searching the crowd for the person. Her back-up dancers could also be seen making searching motions, as well as holding up their middle fingers to the crowd. “Who the living f**k just booed me? Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you?” she said. “Respectfully, f**k you.”

Someone appeared to pass Jojo a sign during the portion, and she showed thanks for it, despite expressing her anger at the person booing. Still, she appeared to bounce back pretty quick when a showgoer threw an article of clothing on stage. “F**k the booer, somebody just chucked a bra at me,” she said.

Jojo siwa they could NEVER make me like you pic.twitter.com/KmppBPkFNR — Ath📞 (@CL0SEASTRXNGERS) June 30, 2024

Besides the viral instance of her clapping back at an audience member, Jojo also took time during the show to announce her new EP Guilty Pleasure, which will be released on July 12. She also performed the title song from the release.

Since beginning the newest era of her music career, Jojo has received some backlash over her recent behavior (including outlandish outfits) and many people have expressed negative opinions about her single “Karma.” In fact, Jojo’s recent performances, interviews, and outfits were parodied on Saturday Night Live with Chloe Fineman playing the viral star during “Weekend Update” in May. After the show, Jojo showed that she was honored to be spoofed on the comedy institution. “ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “This is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL…”