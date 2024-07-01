 Jojo Siwa Calls Out Audience Member for Booing at NYC Concert: Video – Hollywood Life

Jojo Siwa Calls Out Audience Member for Booing at NYC Pride Event: Watch

The "Karma" singer clapped back after an audience member trolled her during her opening set for Trixie Mattel's "Solid Pink Disco Pride" tour.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 1, 2024 10:20AM EDT
View gallery
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra seen posing for a picture at Bumble's India launch party at Soho House, Juhu In Mumbai. Bumble launch party, Mumbai, India - 07 Dec 2018 Bumble is a new Social Networking app for women.
Camila Cabello attending Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week. 05 Jul 2023 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1003927_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Paris Hilton Heads Out to Pride Event in NYC Midtown, NY Pictured: Paris Hilton Ref: SPL8523506 250623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Jojo Siwa lashed out at an audience member during her performance at the “Solid Pink Disco Pride” tour’s stop in New York City on Saturday, June 29. During her set opening up for Trixie Mattel, Jojo, 21, heard someone in the crowd boo-ing at her, and she took time out of her set to chastise them. While the boo couldn’t be heard in the clip on social media, some concertgoers did manage to film her reaction.

Seemingly after hearing the audience member’s disapproval of her performance, the Dance Moms alum began searching the crowd for the person. Her back-up dancers could also be seen making searching motions, as well as holding up their middle fingers to the crowd. “Who the living f**k just booed me? Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you?” she said. “Respectfully, f**k you.”

Someone appeared to pass Jojo a sign during the portion, and she showed thanks for it, despite expressing her anger at the person booing. Still, she appeared to bounce back pretty quick when a showgoer threw an article of clothing on stage. “F**k the booer, somebody just chucked a bra at me,” she said.

Besides the viral instance of her clapping back at an audience member, Jojo also took time during the show to announce her new EP Guilty Pleasure, which will be released on July 12. She also performed the title song from the release.

Since beginning the newest era of her music career, Jojo has received some backlash over her recent behavior (including outlandish outfits) and many people have expressed negative opinions about her single “Karma.” In fact, Jojo’s recent performances, interviews, and outfits were parodied on Saturday Night Live with Chloe Fineman playing the viral star during “Weekend Update” in May.  After the show, Jojo showed that she was honored to be spoofed on the comedy institution. “ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “This is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL…”

ad