Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Remembers Late Friend Princess Diana on Royal’s Birthday

Image Credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana was notable for her charm and grace, effortlessly connecting with people despite tumultuous relationships within the royal family and intense public scrutiny.

She tragically died on August 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris when she was only 36.

Nevertheless, she continues to hold a significant place in the hearts and minds of fans, friends, and family alike.

Today on Instagram and X, long-time friend Sarah Ferguson, 64, posted a throwback photo of herself standing side-by-side with Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, watching the Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade on September 15, 1990.

Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/YMyqYPxBrP — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@SarahTheDuchess) July 1, 2024

She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you. I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend.”

Princess Diana and Fergie became royal sisters-in-law through their respective marriages to the future King Charles and Prince Andrew, but they were close friends since their teenage years.

In 2023, the Duchess of York shared some memories on an interview with The View while adding how much she misses her friend.

“I miss my friend, because she was more of a mom to me than my own mom, and she was so incredible. She was so forgiving, and she didn’t judge me, and she used to say to me, ‘Just be yourself, Sarah. One day you’ll be alright.”

The People’s Princess’ sons, Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, have yet to make a comment to the public on their late mother’s 63rd birthday. But on July 1, 2021, her sons reunited at their childhood home of Kensington Palace to unveil a new statue of their mother in honor of what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. The tribute, located in the Sunken Garden, depicts Diana with three children, reflecting her dedication to supporting and nurturing children worldwide.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a joint statement. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”