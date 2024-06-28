 Why Ariana Grande Was Slammed by Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims’ Families – Hollywood Life

Why Ariana Grande Is Being Slammed by Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victims’ Families

The pop star said in a recent interview that she finds the serial killer 'pretty fascinating.'

June 28, 2024
Ariana Grande posing in a white gown at the 2024 Met Gala
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016WEARING BAJA EAST
Ariana Grande poses surrounded by natural beauty to launch her new fragrance “God is a Woman”. Inspired by “the power of nature”, God is a Woman is composed of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. In the first two weeks after its launch, a contribution from every qualifying purchase of the fragrance will be donated to global ocean clean up initiatives. Ariana said: “I’m beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance. “We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. “I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered.” Ariana launched her first fragrance in 2015 and has since achieved unprecedented retails sails of more than $750 million. God is a Woman launched exclusively on Ulta.com and is now available at Ulta Beauty stores across the United States, with suggested retail prices from $45 (USD) to $65. It will be released globally later this year. The fragrance comes in a translucent lavender glass, with the bottle set inside a stone-like holder. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Ariana Grande launches her new fragrance"God is a Woman", BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. Photo credit: LUXE Brands/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775863_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is facing backlash from the families of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims. The controversy arose after the 31-year-old “7 rings” singer appeared on the “Popcrushed” podcast earlier this month, where she recalled telling a young fan at a Q&A event who would be her dream dinner date.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute. Mom and Dad, is it OK if I give the real answer?’” Ariana recalled asking the child’s parents. “And they were like, ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.’”

Noting that she was “infatuated” by “serial killers” when she was younger, the “Yes, And?” hitmaker also remembered how the fan’s parents reacted to her candid response.

“The parents were like, ‘We’ll explain it later, sweetie,’” Ari said. “And I was like, ‘I’ll just sing ‘Problem’ and go home.”

Shirley Hughes reacted to Ariana’s comments during a recent interview with TMZ published on Thursday, June 27. Shirley is the mother of Tony Hughes, whom Jeffrey killed in 1991.

“To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind,” Shirley told the outlet, referring to Ariana. “It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.”

According to the outlet, Shirley wants Ariana and the public to know how painful it is for her and the other victims’ families to hear Jeffrey’s name. She also said it was disturbing that the Nickelodeon alum didn’t express any empathy toward the victims and their families during her podcast interview.

Additionally, Tony’s sister Barbara Hughes told the outlet that she felt Ariana’s comments glamorized Jeffrey, and she wants the “Break Free” singer to apologize.

Jeffrey notoriously murdered 17 men and children between 1978 and 1991 and subjected many to cruel torture, such as cannibalism and dismemberment. In 1992, he was sentenced to life behind bars and was beaten to death in prison by inmates in 1994.

Public fascination about the serial killer grew as his story was adapted into various mediums of popular culture. Multiple films and TV shows were created about Jeffrey, with the most recent production being Ryan Murphy‘s 2022 Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The families of Jeffrey’s victims called Ryan out for the controversial show. In response, the filmmaker claimed he had reached out to the families for their input but never heard back from anyone.

