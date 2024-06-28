Tristan Thompson Wishes ‘Best Friend’ Khloe Kardashian a ‘Happy Birthday’

Tristan Thompson sent his ex Khloé Kardashian a sweet sentiment in honor of her 40th birthday. While taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 27, the 33-year-old NBA star wished the reality TV personality a “Happy Birthday” by sharing throwback photos of her with their children, True and Tatum Thompson.

In one Story, Tristan shared a selfie between the Kardashians star and True, 6, writing, “You are the best mom” on top. In the following snap, he shared another family photo and added, “You are my best friend,” across the image. In the final Story, Tristan shared a photo of Khloé and his brother, Amari, writing, “And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”

Despite breaking up, Tristan and Khloé have remained close friends and co-parents. The duo dated from 2016 until late 2021 when the basketball player’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols came to light. Although he publicly apologized to the Good American founder, Tristan burned some bridges with her family at the time, as shown in season 2 of The Kardashians.

During episode 1 of season 2, Khloé tearfully revealed that – just weeks before his scandal surfaced in December 2021 — her and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their son, Tatum, 23 months. Additionally, Khloé’s sisters expressed their disappointment in Tristan for hurting their sister.

It wasn’t until recently that Tristan appeared on The Kardashians, and he emphasized his dedication to maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with Khloé.

During season 4 of the Hulu series, which aired last fall, Kourtney Kardashian sat down with Tristan to tell him that he doesn’t “deserve” Khloé. The Lemme founder, 45, further grilled the athlete about his reasons for cheating on Khloé more than once.

“I don’t have any anger, it’s just more, like, I want an understanding of how you could do these things or how it got there,” Kourtney explained to Tristan. “I’m curious if [you’re] ever like, ‘I don’t have remorse’ … the next day after you do the deed, do you feel anything?”

In response, Tristan said he feels “disgusted” after cheating, to which Kourtney pressed him on why he did it.

Despite the initial tension with her family, Khloé let Tristan and his brother Amari stay in her house while theirs underwent renovations. After he moved out, the co-parents ensured that their two kids were spending time with both parents as much as possible.