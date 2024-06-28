‘Street Outlaws’ Star Lizzy Musi Dead At 33 After Breast Cancer Battle

On June 27, Pat Musi, eight-time PDRA pro street world champion and renowned engine builder, posted onto Facebook that his daughter Lizzy has passed.

“Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight,” he wrote on June 27. “Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, [grieve] and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Lizzy Musi rose to national fame as a cast member on Street Laws: No Prep Kings. The Discovery Channel show was a spin-off of 2018’s drag racing series Street Outlaws. She became the first female driver to win an event on the show driving a nitrous-boosted 2012 Camaro dubbed The Aftershock.

Musi first shared her difficult diagnosis in April 2023, captioning the Instagram post: “Hey everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver. … I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone’s messages and calls.”

Despite her battle with cancer, Musi won the 2023 “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” invitational at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Musi then spoke with Drag Illustrated in August, “I swear I haven’t been this happy in my whole life. I just feel like I can do my job as a driver, and it just came so naturally. It felt so good to be able to be myself again and race.”

She added, “A lot of people had their doubts about me. I’m very thankful and blessed that I can keep doing what I’m doing.”

Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Lizzy offered constant updates to fans via social media. In June 2023, she showed off “the new me” after shaving her head.

Lizzy Musi was recognized as more than just a race car driver. Ultimately, she built a legacy of her own as a fierce competitor both in and out of a vehicle. She was a beloved figure in the drag race community.