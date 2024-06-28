Paul Bernon Snapped ‘Making Out’ with Aurora Culpo Amid Split From Bethenny Frankel

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paul Bernon has already moved on from ex Bethenny Frankel as he was spotted with Aurora Culpo in a recent outing.

According to an insider at Deuxmoi, the two were sitting next to one another on a boat ride in Rhode Island. While they both opted to wear sunglasses, the 35-year old wore a white dress with blue florals. Meanwhile the 45-year-old matched in blue tones rocking a light blue collared top with navy blue knee-length shorts.

Not only were they captured cozied up next to one another, but they were reportedly making out at The Quin House in Boston.

This sighting comes shortly after Paul ended his engagement with Bethenny Frankel, which they still have not publicly spoken about. “It just wasn’t going to work…They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The two started dating back in October 2018 after meeting “on a dating app.” She recalled the moment during an interview with People in April, “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him…He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark,” she told the outlet.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible…Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!,” she captioned her Instagram post dedicated to their one-year anniversary while the two were on a boat ride.

In the past she faced hardship with her previous marriage to Jason Hoppy –with who she shares a daughter named Bryn — which led her to wanting to protect her romance with Paul.

“While on cloud nine at the time of her tropical engagement, she mentioned to People how “He’s [Paul] a good person who I love…I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”