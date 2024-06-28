Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Disses Nicki Minaj in New ‘Rattle’ Song

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

The simmering beef between the Texan rapper and the Trinidadian rapper started to boil over as the artists started to shade each other in their respective songs over the past year.

Megan Thee Stallion, 29, dropped her new album Megan, and the song ‘Rattle’ clearly has some words for her rival Nicki Minaj, 41.

Megan begins the track by rapping, “Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ / I mean, the sooner you accept that I’m that b**ch / The better your life will be.”

“Damn b**ch it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f**k if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout s**t we did,” Megan continues later in the song, seemingly referencing the former friendship she and Minaj had. The two collaborated on the song “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.