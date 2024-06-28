Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Disses Nicki Minaj in New ‘Rattle’ Song

The simmering beef between the Texan rapper and the Trinidadian rapper started to boil over as the artists started to shade each other in their respective songs over the past year.
Megan Thee Stallion, 29, dropped her new album Megan, and the song ‘Rattle’ clearly has some words for her rival Nicki Minaj, 41.
Megan begins the track by rapping, “Ain’t got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ / I mean, the sooner you accept that I’m that b**ch / The better your life will be.”
“Damn b**ch it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f**k if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout s**t we did,” Megan continues later in the song, seemingly referencing the former friendship she and Minaj had. The two collaborated on the song “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.
While the song doesn’t directly mention Minaj, it’s a fair assumption that Megan is talking about the other rapper after Minaj released the diss track, “Big Foot,” in January, which came after Megan pretty ruthlessly (even for rap).
Minaj posted the song and shared the lyrics on X , as she called Megan out for supposedly lying about her, and about getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez back in July 2020. Tory was tried and convicted in December 2022, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.
The ‘Chun-Li’ rapper’s track was in response to a song Megan released the week before, “Hiss,” in which Minaj believed Megan was referencing her husband, 46-year-old Kenneth Petty, when Megan rapped, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”
The line refers to the government-mandated database of registered sex offenders and because Petty is a registered sex offender, convicted prior to his marriage with Minaj, Nicki took it as a direct jab.
Despite the feud picking up speed again, Miss Stallion had been spending time reflecting on her life and taking steps “to get in a comfortable position” with herself.
“I feel like I’m in such a fresh space, like everything about me is new,” Megan said. “I think I’ve just gone through so much and I’m at a point where I don’t care about a lot of stuff…I’m like, ‘OK, at this point, girl, what’s the worst thing that can happen?” We’ll see how this will unfold.