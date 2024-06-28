Kourtney Kardashian Opts for ‘Attachment Parenting’ Again with Baby Rocky

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Reality TV star and Poosh founder is sticking with what has worked for her thus far.

Kourtney Kardashian, 45, has previously said that she approaches parenting using the attachment style. This style dictates that the parents and the infants should maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch.

“In many different cultures, women don’t leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal,” Kourtney shared during the June 27 episode of The Kardashians. “And beyond that, I’m really into attachment parenting. I really don’t separate from him.”

Sharing that she’s created a “blissful baby bubble” at home for herself and Rocky, the now mom of 4 added, “I feel like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him.”

Though attachment parenting intends to create secure emotional bonds between mother and baby that will allow the child to flourish in future relationships, it isn’t without its criticisms. Some have said this parenting style leads to overdependent children or stressed parents who feel they have to meet every single want of their child.

Kourtney’s sister, 43-year-old Kim Kardashian, actually admitted that she wished she could be more “strict” with her children like her sister Khloé Kardashian, 40.

Despite varying parenting styles among the three sisters and mothers, Kourtney mentioned in a 2014 interview with Redbook magazine that she “didn’t plan” to adopt an attachment parenting style but that it “came naturally” to her.

“When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him and wanted to bring him everywhere,” Kourtney said. “He ended up sleeping with me, and I breastfed for 14 months.” Kourtney co-slept with Mason until he was seven and was still co-sleeping with daughter Penelope by the time she was ten, Vogue reported in 2023.