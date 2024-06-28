Justin Timberlake Lists His Tennessee Property For $8 Million Amid Arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake listed his Tennesse property on the market for $8 million amid his arrest for DWI.

As stated on the website, “This 126 acres in Leipers Fork is less than a half mile from Leipers Fork Village. Dobyns Branch Creek greets you at two entrances to the property. One entrance crosses the creek offering the opportunity for a grand covered bridge entrance, while the other entrance skirts the creek providing for an easy construction or horse trailer entrance. Three different ridges provide views of Leipers Creek Valley along with your fifty acres of pasture and wildlife food plots. Miles of new trails have been cut with strategic sundowner locations. Large tract neighbors and western border of Natchez Trace provide ultimate privacy and serenity. Spring fed fishing pond that can be expanded, miles of trails, beautiful pastures, spring creeks and excellent hunting make this a special property.”

The 43-year-old singer originally bought the home in 2015 for $4 million from philanthropist and preservationist Aubrey Preston per The Tennessean. “Both of us share that love of Tennessee and enjoyed how we grew up, on land…We want to do our part to save that for future generations, and our kids,” Aubrey shared to the outlet.

This listing comes shortly after the “Mirrors” hitmaker’s arrest for driving intoxicated. “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignmen… Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Valley Justice Center on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., where he was released on his own recognizance,” Sag Harbor Police Department stated.

The pop star who reportedly told the police that he had “one martini” and had “followed” his “friends home” was unable to maintain in his lane and ran past a stop sign. “It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” an officer recalled.