Billy Ray Cyrus Embraces Daughter Noah Cyrus’ Advice Amid Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

The American country singer, songwriter, and actor shared song lyrics and a sweet image of the dad-daughter duo together.

“I’m so proud of this little girl,” Billy Ray Cyrus captioned the throwback photo of him and a young Noah Cyrus, 24, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. “Noah has grown into an incredible young lady.”

“Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just ‘Stand Still,’” Cyrus, 62, continued, referring to his 2022 duet with his daughter, “Noah (Stand Still).” The song featured on Noah’s album, The Hardest Part.

On the second slide, a screenshot of the song’s lyrics read, “As you get older, it gets harder to change / You might find yourself alonе with just your shame / But it’s not over / It’s all gonna be ok / And whеn times are tough remember what I say.”

“love my daddy so much,” Noah commented under her dad’s post.

The reflective lyrics come as Cyrus continues his bitter divorce battle with his 37-year-old estranged wife Firerose. The estranged duo — who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, became musical collaborators and ultimately tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. Less than eight months after the pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November, Billy Ray quietly filed for divorce in late May.

In response, Firerose filed docs of her own, alleging that he was emotionally, psychologically and verbally abusive toward her. She claimed he “interfered in [her] career in the music industry,” and that she was “subjected to [Cyrus’] persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana, which made [him] unpredictable and volatile.”

Firerose is sober, and in an Instagram post on May 31, she shared a selfie of herself with the caption, “8 years sober today by the grace of God!”

Additionally, she accused Billy Ray of “intentional infliction of emotional distress for his financial abuse” and claims there was an “intentional delay of [her] long-planned surgery” — a preventative double mastectomy. Similarly, Cyrus accused Firerose of abuse and alleged “fraud” with claims that Firerose said, “If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over.”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer “vehemently” denied abuse allegations made against him by his estranged wife, alleging that he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by his ex but physically as well. In the docs, Cyrus admitted to being “vocal, frustrated and angry” with Firerose, but demanded “strict proof” of her abuse allegations.