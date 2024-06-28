‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Marries NFL Athlete Jake Funk in Italy

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Funk gets Hannah Ann’s final rose! The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss finally got her ‘happily ever after’ with NFL athlete Jake Funk on Wednesday, June 26.

The 28-year-old tied the knot with the Detroit Lions player in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, People reports. “We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage…It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam,” she shared.

The love birds were photographed hand-in-hand. Hannah Ann was glammed up in an elegant white custom wedding dress, designed by The Wedding Studio, a boutique in Nashville, which Sluss discovered on HGTV. Her look was topped off with silver jewelry and lace vail. Alongside the bride was her Prince Charming, Jake that gave off a smokey look in a black tuxedo.

The food guru continued to tell the outlet, “I think the main thing is just doing things at your own pace…For us, we really wanted our families to feel included and involved. So we had a celebration with just our family, and that was really great for us because at a lot of weddings I’ve been to, there’s so much happening all at once…That’s been my biggest piece of advice: do whatever makes you and your husband feel your best and whatever will make you the most excited.”

Though they have Switzerland as their honeymoon destination set, they plan to explore Tuscany. “We are doing two in one, which made sense for us…We could just knock both of those out and then not have to wait until after football season to have an actual honeymoon,” the 26-year-old husband told the outlet.

She added “We plan to indulge in food and cooking classes and really start off our marriage by teaching him how to cook.”

This is just the first part of the celebration of their love, these newlyweds revealed they plan to headback to Miami after their trip to celebrate big with family and friends.

Despite calling off her engagement to Peter Webber on The Bachelor Hannah was able to find love after all her with Jake. She revealed that he popped the question in January 2023 via an Instagram carousel post captioned “Mi amor para siempre.”

Since the day they connected, this pair looked forward to spending their lives with one another. “We never know where we’re going to be living or what he’ll even be doing, so having a best friend to take on whatever life throws at you is what I’m most excited about,” she told People.