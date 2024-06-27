Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea Dances to Her Kim Kardashian Diss ‘thanK you aIMee’ During London Show: Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s mom, Andrea Swift, will stand by her daughter any day! During the 34-year-old pop star’s Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium last week, Andrea’s reaction to Taylor’s song “thanK you aIMee” was caught on camera. And, as all Swifties know, the tune is widely rumored to be a diss track against Kim Kardashian.

As seen in a new social media video, Andrea, 66, happily waved her arms around after Taylor sang the lyric, “Everyone knows my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead.”

The clip also captured the VIP guest tent at the London show, which took place on June 22. Celebrities such as Sophie Turner and Gracie Abrams were there in addition to Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Although Taylor has never confirmed or denied it, “thanK you aIMee” is rumored to be a nod to her past feud with Kim, 43. The two have butted heads for years in the public eye mostly because of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West‘s tension with the “Karma” hitmaker. One of the lyrics points to a “spray-tanned statue” of a bully, which Swifties think describes the Kardashians star.

Additionally, Taylor admits in the song that she changed the track’s name “and any real defining clues” about whom she is singing about.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name and any real defining clues,” she sings in one verse. “And one day, your kid comes home singing A song that only us two is gonna know is about you ’cause.”

Last year, the Grammy Award winner rehashed her messy feud with Kim and the infamous recorded phone call with Ye during her December 2023 TIME magazine cover story.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor told the outlet, before revealing how the situation affected her. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”