Paris Hilton Claims She Was Sexually Abused by Staff at Utah Boarding School in Harrowing Testimony

Paris Hilton shared her experiences being sexually abused and forcibly medicated while she attended the Provo Canyon School during her testimony in front of Congress on Wednesday, June 26. The Simple Life alum, 43, was testifying about the abuse that children and teens suffer as part of America’s welfare system, and she spoke about how her heart breaks for foster kids and adopted children in the programs.

Before shedding a light on the larger issue, Paris shared her own account of the “harm that is caused by being placed in youth residential treatment facilities,” per Page Six. As she’s done in the past, she recalled being forcibly transported to the facility, and then she opened up about the abuse inside. “I was force-fed medications and sexually abused by the staff,” she told the lawmakers. “I was violently restrained and dragged down hallways, stripped naked and thrown into solitary confinement.”

The “Stars are Blind” singer explained that her parents were “deceived” by the school, and she spoke about the need for reform to protect children who don’t have parents who check in on their kids in these facilities, which has led to tragedies, including the recent death of a youth in one of the schools. “As a mom, these stories break my heart,” she said. “The treatment these kids have had to endure is criminal. … I will not stop until America’s youth is safe.”

Paris has been very vocal about her time at the Provo Canyon School in multiple interviews. She’s also spoken frankly about the alleged abuse she endured in the documentary This Is Paris and her memoir. She’s also taken part in marches against the school and been joined by other stars who had similar experiences, like her family friend Paris Jackson.

The reality star explained that she was looking to work more with Michael Jackson’s daughter on reform efforts in a 2021 interview with Hollywood Life. “[It’s] amazing to have her support and also surprising because I didn’t know that and I’ve known her since she was born, so to hear that from her, her story, was very emotional. She told me to call her whenever and she’ll be there, so I’m going to be planning something soon, definitely,” she said.