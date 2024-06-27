Nick Jonas Hugs Daughter Malti, 2, During Theme Park Trip: See Adorable Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tony Award Productions

Nick Jonas is an amazing dad! The Jonas Brother, 31, shared a sweet moment with his two-year-old daughter Malti during a day out at a theme park on his Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. The “Burnin’ Up” singer shared three photos from their daddy-daughter day, with his wife Priyanka Chopra’s parents appearing in the final shot, where Malti met some of her favorite TV characters.

For the outing, Nick rocked a denim button-down shirt, a pair of black slacks, and white sneakers. He also accessorized with a set of shades. Malti was wearing an offwhite jumper, but in the second photo she matched her daddy with a denim jacket of her own. She also accessorized with a white cap. In the first photo, Nick was crouching down to give his daughter a hug. In the second shot, the two of them were holding hands as they walked by the water.

The last photo featured appearances from Priyanka’s relatives, including her mom, and they got to meet some of the characters from Paw Patrol. Nick referenced meeting the cartoon characters in his caption. “We met Paw Patrol,” he wrote after a heart emoji. Priyanka commented on the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Nick and Priyanka, 41, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022. Over the years, they’ve shared glimpses into their lives as parents, with tons of adorable photos and videos of Malti. Other than the amusement park trip, it’s clear that they both love taken part in fun activities with their daughter, like when the Baywatch actress shared a cute video of Nick playing with Malti in a ball pit, back in February.

As Malti has been getting older, Nick opened up about how much he’s loved getting to see her personality bloom in an appearance on the Read the Room podcast in November. “Her sense of humor and her ability to laugh at situations, and even her mischievous attitude, it’s great,” the A Little Bit Longer star said.