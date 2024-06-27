Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe Again for Animal-Print Bikini Photoshoot

From a style icon of the 50s to the style icon of today, Kim Kardashian resembled Marilyn Monroe in her latest set of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. The reality star, 43, looked so much like the Some Like It Out actress, especially in a series of bikini photos, which you can see here. Tons of fans pointed out the similarities in the comment section.

In the first set of sepia-toned photos, Kim sported a leopard-print bikini, and for quite a few of the photos, her poses were certainly similar to ones that Marilyn struck in her classic photos. Her blonde hair was also shaped in a bob-like style, similar to Marilyn’s in her most iconic moments. Besides the bikini, Kim sported a matching animal-print mask. At the end of the set, she included a full-color photo of herself posing with an old-fashioned camera.

The next set of photos included a few more color photos. Her outfits included a fur coat, which covered her entire body, a suit, and a different, long fur coat with a matching hat and white boots. The last set caught her at a bunch of angles in a revealing sequin dress.

In the comment section, many fans pointed out the similarities between Kim and Marilyn. “Looks like you’re about to sing happy birthday to the president,” one person wrote. “It gives a Marilyn Monroe tigers 1960s era vibe,” another fan commented.

While Kim didn’t explicitly comment on the similarities between herself and the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star, she has never hidden her affinity for Marilyn. Kim has shown her admiration for the Hollywood icon multiple times at the Met Gala, wearing dresses worn by her as she walked the red carpet. Most famously, The Kardashians star turned heads in the dress that Marilyn wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy to the 2021 Met Gala, although she later revealed that she only had the dress on for a very short amount of time.