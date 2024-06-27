Kim Kardashian Accuses Khloe Having a ‘Stick Up Her Ass’ in Latest Argument

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

Kim Kardashian described her sister Khloe as Brendan Fraser in The Whale due to being such a homebody in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“Khloe has really been pissing me off lately, so we’re going to Aspen and I just want to get some things off my chest and just really clear the air with her before we go,” expressed the 43-year-old SKIMS founder.

Throughout the season, the show documents how Kimberly is irritated by her sister never leaving her house despite the 40-year-old Good American founder expressing she is happy to be home.

Not having Khloe out and about much bugged Kim so she of course brought it to her attention prior to leaving for Aspen.”Well, I have a bone to pick with you,” she shared in the clip.

She explained during a confessional that she “had a really hard week” and had sent her two youngest to her mother Kris Jenner to get them ready for school. As she was heading out the house her daughter Chicago applied hair gel on the way out.

“The other day when you called me and asked me if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending’s the word, but you’re very like shaming, like, ‘Can I do Chi’s hair? Do you mind?’ And you’re like, ‘Cause her hair has like so much product in it,’ and I’m just like, ‘I know’.”

“You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed,” she added.

This automatically confused Khloe so she chimed in, “No, I actually wanted to know. If you don’t care if I do it, next time I will not ask you and I’ll just do the hair, but if also then I do it, you’re gonna say, ‘Why’d you touch that?’.”

Kim clapped back and said “I know her hair looked s****y, thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f***ing hair one night before bed and wash it.”

Khloe appeared to be taken back by the situation, “What are we even talking about here?

As Kim mimicked her sister for being an overprotective mother and not let her kids go to bed with gel in their hair she voiced, “Maybe you wouldn’t have such a stick up your a** over hair gel if you lived your life a little bit. Interact with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long. We’re great, I know, but you need some other human interaction.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Wednesday on Hulu.