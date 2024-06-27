Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Partying With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Paul McCartney’s House

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel was ready to party like it was 1989 with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During a new interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, June 26, the late night talk show host, 56, recalled enjoying Paul McCartney‘s soiree, and the international pop icon, 34, and the Chiefs tight end, 34, also attended the event.

“We were invited to a dinner that night, and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party,” Jimmy began while appearing on the show alongside his wife, Molly McNearney.

While noting that Taylor “had her iPhone,” Jimmy noted that she “kinda tapped into the house system” to act as a DJ. However, “it wasn’t like she was hired to work there,” he joked about Taylor.

“I think what you do at a party like that is you gravitate toward the people you already know, and you go, ‘Can you believe that this is happening and that we’re here?’ And you kinda leave it at that,” he added, alluding to all the other major celebrities in attendance, including Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg and more.

After revealing that he spoke with Bruce that day, Jimmy noted the musician is “funny” and that they “had a good chat.”

“We talked about Elvis, and we talked about — I don’t know — just being in LA,” the comedian explained. “We even had that moment, like, ‘Can you believe this party?’ Even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party!'”

As for Jimmy’s wife, Molly recalled hanging out with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox at the party, adding that she was “relieved” to see them.

“It was one of those parties where I didn’t know how to hold my body,” Molly — a writer and an executive producer on her husband’s talk show — said. “I didn’t know where to look! I didn’t know what to do. It was like one more famous person after another.”