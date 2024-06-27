‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Theresa Flaunts Single Life: New Photos

Theresa Nist was spotted living her life at a beach in New Jersey on Saturday, June 22, amid a split from ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner just two months ago.

The 70-year-old was snapped with a wide smile as she was dressed in a white one-piece bathing suit, which you can see here, via Page Six. With matching silver jewelry – earrings, necklace, and bracelet – the bachelor alum splashed around in the water.

This sighting comes shortly after her divorce from Gerry. The lead role gave the impression that the cause of the separation was due to neither one wanting to move out of their towns to live with one another.

During an interview on Good Morning America he shared, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Teresa went on to add, “We just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision…We look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Despite choosing each other as they went through a wild journey on the show and had a televised wedding, they thanked fans for always supporting them. “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody,” Teresa mentioned during the interview.

Now that the two are back on the market, Gerry has been very vocal about women reaching out to him per TMZ. He shared that he has received phone numbers and DMs from interested women while he is flattered by it all, he confirmed that he is not ready to date again.

He voiced that he hopes to find someone who he can have a friendship with but primarily who lives in Indiana or would be willing to move there.