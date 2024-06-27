Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Confirms Relationship with Paul McCartney’s Grandson

Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates has revealed she’s in a relationship with Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald.

On June 26, the 21-year-old daughter of the billionaire Microsoft founder confirmed her long-speculated romance with a photo of herself being carried on Arthur’s back, referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

“My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” Phoebe captioned the image.

The images were included in a photo diary for Nylon, where Phoebe documented her graduation from Stanford University, where she received a bachelor of science degree in human biology in just three years.

In another snap of the two embracing each other, Phoebe wrote, “With Arthur, he cleans up nicely.”

The hard launch was confirmed after months of speculation surrounding Phoebe’s relationship with Arthur. The couple initially sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when she shared a photo on Instagram of them smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Paris on film,” she captioned the post.

Phoebe is the youngest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. The former couple, who divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, are also parents to daughter Jennifer, 28, and son Rory, 23.

Because of Phoebe’s famous family, the pairing between the young lovers may not come as a surprise to some. Phoebe spent some time around Arthur’s aunt, Stella McCartney, before being properly introduced to her, meeting Stella in London while she was interning at British Vogue, and mentioned the two “instantly hit it off.”

In August 2023, the then-college student and her roommate Sophia Kianni collaborated with the fashion designer on a capsule bag collection to honor the Women’s Tennis Association and the 50th anniversary of the US Open. The limited edition collection also served as promotion for the Stanford graduate’s upcoming digital fashion platform, Phia.

“I felt very connected to her, I feel like because she’s been able to use the platform she had, because of who her dad is, and then she took that and instead of being like: ‘Oh, people define me by this,’ she took it and she was like: ‘Okay, I have this immense privilege, now I’m going to use it to leverage something,’ and what she chose to leverage is to launch a brand that is completely sustainable,” Phoebe said.