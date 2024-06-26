Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Commemorates Father on 15th Anniversary of His Death

Prince Jackson continues to feel the void left by his father on the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing.

On June 25, 2009, the world was shocked to hear about Michael Jackson passing from cardiac arrest. It was later discovered that his death would be considered a homicide.The medical examiner concluded that, “circumstances indicate that propofol and the benzodiazepines were administered by another. The propofol was administered in a nonhospital setting without any appropriate medical indication. The standard of care for administering porpofol was not met.”

The 13-time Grammy-winner died at the age of 50, leaving behind three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi. The oldest was only 12 years at the time. Now 27 years old, Prince shared a photo of the “Thriller” star at his Super Bowl XXVII half-time show in 1993 with the words, “Miss you pops”. “The world felt better with you in it”.

Many fans gathered at the cemetery where Michael is resting, Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, where many other stars are buried. But others, like Jackson’s siblings, took the time to pay tribute on social media.

Michael’s older sister, 68-year-old La Toya Jackson, shared a post on Instagram of a reel that included various images of the singer with a fitting audio of Michael’s 1993 song “Gone Too Soon”.

“You changed the world with such exuberant talent in many ways!!! We love you! We will always miss you!😘Gone to soon!😘I miss you and I will always love you 😔[sic]”

Michael’s older brother Tito, 70, took to his Instagram Stories to share a professional photo of Michael from his Bad era – Bad is the name of Michael’s 1987 album. With the same 1993 song that La Toya added to her Instagram reel, Tito also made sure “Gone Too Soon” was added to his story. “#15yearswithoutmichaeljackson,” he wrote on his brother’s photo.

Lastly, Michael’s oldest brother Jackie, 73, made sure to share Michael on Tuesday. On Instagram, he uploaded an image of him and Michael during their early Jackson 5 days. “Hard to believe it’s been 15 years without you. We miss you everyday,” Jackie captioned his post.