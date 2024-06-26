Kylie Douglas Reveals She Reached Out to Miranda Derrick to ‘Say Goodbye’ Before Leaving 7M Cult

Image Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lee

Dancer and TikTok star Kylie Douglas opened up about her experience with the 7M talent agency in an exclusive interview on 10PM Curfew’s After Curfew podcast, released on Wednesday, June 26. Chatting with host Jillian Lenna, Kylie revealed that before she parted ways with the talent agency, which has been accused of abuse and connections to the controversial Shekinah church, she asked Miranda Derrick to meet up to say goodbye, but it wasn’t a satisfying farewell.

Jillian asked Kylie if she had heard from any other members of the 7M talent roster after the Netflix documentary Dancing With the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult was released, and she said no one had. She then proceeded to explain that she did try to get some closure with Miranda before leaving the organization. “Prior to leaving, I did reach out to Miranda. And, you know, try to get coffee with her and just chat with her, even if it wasn’t about necessarily, you know, shaming everything that’s going on. I just wanted to at least say goodbye to her,” she said. “I didn’t get that.”

Kylie said that even though the TikToker responded to her, it was “not the real Miranda” that she knew. “It’s like there’s a wall between us and it’s. I could just feel that. And so I just left it at that,” she explained, before reiterating that she hoped to reconnect at some point. ” I’ll be here whenever she is ready to have a conversation with me, but until then, I can just support from afar.”

Besides her relationship with Miranda, Kylie also opened up about her own experiences within the 7M talent agency and the Shekinah Church, which has been labeled a cult by many. She also opened up about how her life has changed since she left the agency and church as well as her road to recovery. 10PM Curfew’s After Curfew podcast is available on all platforms now.