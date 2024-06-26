Kourtney Kardashian Poses with Travis Barker and Baby Rocky in Sweet Family Photo

Image Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is cherishing her time with her nearly 8-month-old baby boy away from the public eye, as they haven’t revealed much about her and Travis Barker’s first child.

The reality TV star, 45, welcomed baby Rocky on November 1, 2023, with 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The birth did come with some difficulty, which Kourtney shared after having an urgent fetal surgery.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she shared. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Despite maintaining more privacy than usual, Barker’s daughter Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, recently shared a photo of her baby brother on her Instagram story, captioning it, “My favorite people 🫶🏻.”

The couple, often referred to as Kravis, took their marriage seriously, tying the knot three times in 2022. Their first wedding occurred at a Las Vegas chapel in the middle of the night. Subsequently, they married at a Santa Barbara courthouse in California for both legal and sentimental reasons.

“Santa Barbara was for the two of us. Since our wedding was in Italy, we had to get married in California to make it legal in the United States. We could have had somebody come over and sign the paperwork. But we wanted to do something that felt really special… We love Santa Barbara and we escape there as often as we can.”

Their final wedding celebration in Italy was a gothic Catholic affair, which Kourtney described as her “most emotional” ceremony.

“That was really our main wedding to me. The process of going from feeling anxious and scared to having that vulnerable moment in front of people—it was a big buildup that I’m sure a lot of brides feel— and then starting to feel such a sense of calm over me. It just was all so special the way that it happened.”

Following their three weddings, Kravis officially blended their families. Together, the couple parents six children: Kourtney shares Reign, Mason, and Penelope with her ex, Scott Disick, while Barker is the biological father to Landon and Alabama, and stepfather to Atiana de la Hoya from his previous marriage.