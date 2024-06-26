Kelce Brothers Talk Meeting “Coolest Motherf—ing Dude” Prince William and “Superstar” Princess Charlotte

Image Credit: Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Travis Kelce got to share a memorable experience with his brother Jason Kelce, and both were left utterly impressed by royal Prince William and his family.

On the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, the brothers discussed meeting Prince William, along with his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, in London on June 21.

Travis couldn’t help but enthusiastically share with their listeners, “We met royalty, guys, there was royalty at the show.” He added, “I was lucky enough to get there early and meet Prince William. How about that? Your Royal Highness. He was the coolest motherf–king dude.”

The entire experience led Jason Kelce, the 36-year-old former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, to retract some words he had stated in a previous episode of New Heights: “F–k royalty.” But, now couldn’t help remarking on what “wonderful people” they were. Jason explained, “Obviously, literally part of a monarchy, royalty. Yeah. It’s hard to be a down-to-earth human being, I would assume. But he came off that way completely.”

Travis, the 34-year-old football player, added that he had never seen his brother “give someone that much respect” when he met them.

“We did get a warning,” Jason added. “They said because we weren’t at an official royal event, we didn’t need to bow or curtsy. If it had been an official meeting of royalty, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as ‘Your Royal Highness.’ I’ve never felt emasculated, and I did. That was the closest I’d ever been.”

One of Jason’s ultimate highlights of the day was meeting the impressive younger royals, especially the princess. “Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason shared. “She was so f–king adorable. I cannot express how—maybe it’s because I have three girls now—she had fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

The brothers expressed immense gratitude for the cool experience: “If anyone is doing it right, Prince William is doing it right,” the Kansas City Chiefs star continued. “Thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you. And Charlotte and George.”